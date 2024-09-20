Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light is now set to release across limited screens in Kerala from the 21st of September 2024. This is the first time the film will be released in Indian theatres. The film made history earlier this year at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first Indian film ever to win the prestigious Grand Prix. Spirit Media founded by Rana Daggubati has the exclusive rights to distribute the film in India. The Indian Producers for the film Zico Maitra, Chalk and Cheese Films and Ranabir Das, Another Birth are based in Mumbai and have been on the journey with Kapadia over the last five years in bringing the film to life.

Cannes 2024 Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light to release in Kerala on September 21

The film will have a limited screen run in the coming week in Kerala, home to one of the film's Indian languages. Subsequently, it will be released across all major cities in India. Details around the release are being locked, making the Kerala release the first milestone in the film's theatrical journey in India. The Malayalam title of the film is Prabhayay Ninachathellam.

Reflecting on the India theatrical release, Payal Kapadia said, “At the heart of the film are two women who come from Kerala to work and realise their life’s ambitions in Mumbai. So it is only appropriate that the first state to see the film in theatres is to be Kerala. I am excited for the film to be watched in all parts of India as our release progresses.”

Rana Daggubati, whose Spirit Media acquired the film for distribution in India, added, “We are proud to be able to bring this incredible film to audiences in India, starting with Kerala where the two leading characters of the story are from. Indian cinema has a rich legacy of storytelling, and this film captures the Indian experience through characters speaking multiple languages coming from different parts of the country with similar shared dreams to a metropolis like Mumbai."

This is the first Indian film in over 30 years to enter the Main Competition of the Cannes Film Festival and marked Payal as the first Indian female filmmaker ever chosen for this competition. All We Imagine as Light was among 22 films competing for the Palme d'Or Award along with the likes of high-profile filmmakers such as Andrea Arnold, Francis Ford Coppola, Jia Zhang-Ke, Paolo Sorrentino, Sean Baker and Ali Abbasi.

Since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film has been selected to be screened across several festivals globally including the Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, New York Film Festival and the San Sebastian Film Festival. The film is the frontrunner across Oscar Pundits to be nominated in the International Film category at the Academy Awards.

The Malayalam-Hindi feature starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon and Azees Nedumangad, All We Imagine as Light is the story of Nurse Prabha, whose routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest.

The film is an official Indo-French co-production between Chalk and Cheese Films from India and petit chaos from France.

