The creators are known for their ability to blend humor, action, and compelling storytelling, and the series is expected to be no exception.

The highly anticipated Netflix series, Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom, has officially kicked off production in Mumbai. For this ambitious project, Raj & DK partner with director Rahi Anil Barve and long-time collaborator Sita R Menon, under their production company, D2R Films. The series promises a gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals. The series boasts a stellar cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Set in a fantastical realm, the show promises to be an epic tale filled with intrigue, betrayal, and thrilling action.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu begin Raj & DK’s action-fantasy series Rakt Bramhand shoot in Mumbai: Report

The production team has been hard at work preparing for this ambitious undertaking. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the lead actors, Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had undergone rigorous sword-fighting training to perfect their roles. Now, their skills are being put to the test as they bring their characters to life on screen.

Despite the demanding schedule of simultaneously filming the third season of their popular series The Family Man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are closely involved in overseeing every aspect of Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom. The creators are known for their ability to blend humor, action, and compelling storytelling, and the series is expected to be no exception.

As per a report in Mid-day, a source from the set shared insights into the production process, “Rakt Bramhand is Raj-DK’s first action-fantasy series set in a fictitious kingdom. Even as they are shooting The Family Man, they are constantly supervising Rakt Bramhand’s progress. The sheer scale of the production is something they haven’t attempted before. We started shooting two weeks ago, and are currently canning some elaborate action sequences at Bahubali Studio in Borivali. There will be a short 10-day break soon, after which we will regroup in October. Most of the shoot will take place on this set and in other parts of the city till February 2025.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.