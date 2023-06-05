comscore

Aditi Bhatia joins Kareena Kapoor and Masaba Gupta for Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow Hindi version

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aditi Bhatia joins Kareena Kapoor and Masaba Gupta for Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow Hindi version

In this post-apocalyptic world, Aditi Bhatia will lend her voice to a tough character, bringing a chirpy touch to her role. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aditi Bhatia, a talented and beloved child artist, who captured hearts with her enthusiastic performances in various films and TV shows, is now poised to conquer Bollywood. Giving an exciting headstart to her career, she teams up with industry stalwarts Kareena Kapoor and Masaba Gupta for the Hindi version of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow.

Bhatia has successfully established herself as a favourite on social media, amassing a large and dedicated fan base. In a short time, the now-23-year-old actress has carved a significant place for herself, becoming an absolute brand favourite on digital platforms.

Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow takes us three decades into a desolate future, a haunting post-apocalyptic world where evil forces have triumphed over the once-mighty superheroes. Aditi Bhatia will lend her voice to the highly anticipated audio Hindi version of the series, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Masaba Gupta. Playing significant scenes alongside Kapoor and Gupta, Bhatia will portray a tough character, infusing her role with a chirpy touch. 

Set in an alternate universe, the audio series kicks off with Bhatia's voiceover, requiring her to put considerable effort into achieving a more robotic sound for her role.

With Aditi Bhatia joining the stellar cast of Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow, fans can anticipate an unforgettable audio adaptation that captures the essence of this beloved Marvel character while introducing an exciting new twist.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan on finding an ‘instant connect’ with Black Widow in Marvel’s Wastelanders: ‘I resonated with it completely’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

