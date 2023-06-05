The month of June has started on a fine note thanks to the praiseworthy box office performance of Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the Hollywood animated film, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. All eyes were now on the upcoming Hindi releases of the month, which also seemed to be potential hits like Adipurush, Maidaan and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that while the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush and Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit cinemas as scheduled on June 16 and June 29 as scheduled, the Ajay Devgn-Maidaan starrer Maidaan won’t be able to make it on June 23.

BREAKING: Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan postponed yet again; won’t release on June 23

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It was evident to many that Maidaan has been pushed ahead since the trailer or any other asset of the film wasn’t out though less than 20 days are left for June 23. The makers of the film are now looking at a new release date and hope to announce it very soon.”

Interestingly, Maidaan’s release dates have been changed multiple times. Its earlier release dates were November 27, 2020, December 11, 2020, August 13, 2021, October 15, 2021, June 3, 2022, February 17, 2022 and May 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of Maidaan’s postponement, 1920: Horrors Of The Heart has grabbed the June 23 slot. The horror flick is produced by Vikram Bhatt, directed by his daughter Krishna Bhatt and presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit. It stars Avika Gor of ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame along with Rahul Dev and Barkha Bisht.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Amit Sharma, it is based on the golden era of Indian football (between 1952 and 1962). Ajay plays Syed Abdul Rahim, an accomplished Indian coach, in this flick, which is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios and has music by A R Rahman.

