Marvel Entertainment and Audible announced the star-studded cast of Marvel’s Wastelanders, a Hindi Audible Original podcast series. The franchise, adapted from Marvel’s hit audio series, Marvel’s Wastelanders, features the world’s most iconic and beloved heroes as they fight to regain order and justice in a post-apocalyptic future where Marvel’s Super Villains have been in power for more than 30 years after a tragic event that killed nearly all Super Heroes. Based on the popular English series, the new Hindi adaptation will deliver richly designed, fully immersive audio entertainment experiences with many leading Hindi actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan taking on the role of Black Widow.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on finding an ‘instant connect’ with Black Widow in Marvel’s Wastelanders: ‘I resonated with it completely’

At the press conference on Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I think this character, actually, the more when I read it, when you guys sent me the script; I was like ‘Now I know why they want me to play it.’ I resonated with it completely. I think Black Widow has always been fierce, powerful, and intelligent. I wouldn’t say manipulative but I would say she kind of knows when to make her moves. It was so fierce and that it was like instant connect. I hope through my voice, I can add my own touch to wonderful character and truly iconic one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

The official logline reads, “Almost 30 years after the villains won, Helen Black (Kareena Kapoor Khan) arrives at her new home in a 161-story apartment complex in what used to be Midtown Manhattan. Owned and operated by S.H.I.E.L.D., the complex has become the very embodiment of dystopic wealth and inequality. On the same day that Helen moves into her apartment, Lisa Cartwright (Masaba Gupta) reports for her first day as a Junior Residential Security Analyst for a private security company hired by S.H.I.E.L.D. to surreptitiously monitor the residents of the building. Lisa is assigned to surveil Helen’s section, and quickly discovers that Helen Black is not at all who she says she is.”

Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharad Kelkar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vrajesh Hirjee, Masaba Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Sushant Digvikr, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama, and Anangsha Biswas join the powerhouse cast for the six season audio epic series.

ALSO READ: Kareena and Karisma Kapoor remembers Rajiv Kapoor on his second death anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.