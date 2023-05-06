Kartik Aaryan has gone through some of the hardest times of his life when his mother was diagnosed with cancer.

Kartik Aaryan has gone through some of the hardest times of his life when his mother was diagnosed with cancer. Both his mother and Kartik kept their faith high which resulted in her recovery. The actor's mother is now a cancer warrior.

Kartik Aaryan praises his mother’s ‘willpower’ during cancer diagnosis: “We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair”

Taking to social media, the actor recalled the diagnosis and shared a picture of his mother. He wrote, “Some time ago during this month the Big C - 'Cancer' sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- 'Courage' and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there's no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! #SuperHero #CancerWarrior.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has an interesting lineup of films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among a few other unannounced ones.

