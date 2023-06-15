The identity of Goddess Sita was the reason why the Nepal Censor Board had earlier decided to stall the release of Adipurush.

In a dramatic turn of events, the release of Om Raut’s highly anticipated mythological epic drama Adipurush was earlier stalled in Nepal by the Nepal Censor Board after they took objection to the dialogue which says that Goddess Sita was India’s daughter. According to the board, Sita was born in Nepal. But as per a latest update, the board has allowed the film to be screened in Nepal after the makers of Adipurush decided to remove the dialogue from the film, which is releasing worldwide tomorrow on June 16.

Adipurush gets cleared for release in Nepal after makers remove dialogue related to Goddess Sita

The initial news came out when journalist Rahul Raut took to Twitter and said, “The Nepal government has objected to the scene where the film claims Goddess Sita was the daughter of India, whereas she was actually BORN IN NEPAL. The Censor Board has decided not to release it there until the makers correct the error!”

#Adipurush RELEASE STALLED IN #Nepal... The Nepal government has objected to the scene where the film claims Goddess Sita was the daughter of India whereas she was actually BORN IN NEPAL.. The Censor Board has decided to not release it there until the makers correct the error! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 15, 2023

But moments later, he posted another tweet which read, “UPDATE!! #Adipurush is now releasing in Nepal... The Nepal censor board has passed the film after the controversial dialogue which claimed ‘Sita is India's daughter’ was removed from the movie.. The film, however, is still expected to face some backlash in Kathmandu tomorrow!”

UPDATE!! #Adipurush is now releasing in Nepal... The Nepal censor board has passed the film after the controversial dialogue which claimed "Sita is India's daughter" was removed from the movie.. The film, however, is still expected to face some backlash in Kathmandu tomorrow! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 15, 2023

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is the retelling of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana.

Also Read: Adipurush Advance Booking: Prabhas starrer sells 5,47,240 tickets at PVR and Inox outlets

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.