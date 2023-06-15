Earlier this week, the makers of the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K dropped the first look of Disha Patani from the film on her birthday. Featuring an old school look complete with a bindi, wavy hair and kohl-filled eyes, Disha looked stunning. However, the makers of Project K remained mum about her role in the venture. Well, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Disha will, in fact, feature in a sizzling dance number in the film.

REVEALED: Disha Patani to feature in a sizzling number in Prabhas–Deepika Padukone starrer Project K

Revealing details and confirming the same, a well-placed industry source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, Disha has been roped in for a special track in Project K. The track will be a social one (and it will) feature Disha at her best as she sizzles on screen.” Further talking about the track itself, the source continued, “The song will be filmed with Prabhas. It is an upbeat and peppy number that will be high on dance.”

As for its integration into the film, the track will be a situational number that fits into the proceedings. If that was not enough, the source also reveals that the said track will be one of the most expensive songs sequences in Project K. Being shot at Ramoji Filmcity, the track will feature high-end technology props by Anand Mahindra’s company, and multi-crore sets.” Interestingly, the grapevine also claims that besides the track, Disha will also feature in a crucial role to the flashback segments in the film.

While we are sure that the said number will top charts. Project K itself is shaping up well. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the pan-India film stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Said to be a sci-fi thriller, Project K is being readied for a release in January 2024.

