Adhyayan Suman, son of renowned actor-host Shekhar Suman, recently shared an exciting news with his followers. In a heartfelt post, he revealed his inclusion in the ensemble cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated project, Heeramandi. This milestone moment marked a significant turn in his acting journey, affirming his dedication to the craft.

Sharing a picture featuring himself, his father Shekhar Suman, mother and SLB himself, Adhyayan Suman expressed, “It took me 15 years to feel validated as an actor! To be having to play not one but two primary characters in Heeramandi is something I could only dream of!! For me Mr Bhansali is no less than god, someone I never imagined I would be working with! The biggest filmmaker in the country a maverick beyond excellence! His praise for me is bigger than an Oscar!”

Accompanying his announcement was a photograph featuring himselfs alongside the acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This post was supplemented with snippets from his interview with Bombay Times, where he delved into his journey and aspirations. Adhyayan revealed, “It was my mother’s dream! What a journey it has been! To be able to act, direct, sing, write, I can’t ask for more!! Failure was my biggest teacher! My biggest strength! It made me fearless! Success for me is not just numbers but the fact that when the world said I was a failure I got back up and survived every blow each day!! That’s why I always say when they say you can’t do is the moment you know you can do it! Don’t let the world put you down don’t let them decide who you are! Explore your talents and don’t be afraid of no one! Audience acceptance is key! I promise you this is just the beginning! Ek baad yaad rakhna uske ghar dair hain andhair nahin! Thank you Madhurita and thank you neha and thank you bombay times !!!!!!”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, set to premiere on Netflix, promises to be a captivating narrative set against the backdrop of pre-independent India. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including names like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Heeramandi will delve into the untold stories of Lahore's courtesans, weaving a tapestry of their lives in a bygone era. Adhyayan Suman's inclusion adds to the anticipation surrounding this project.

