Earlier, it was speculated that Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Lately, Nitesh Tiwari and his ambitious project on Ramayana have been constantly in the headlines. Readers may recall that recently Bollywood Hungama had learned that KGF star Yash had undergone multiple look tests for the film for the role of Raavan and his finalisation is yet to be decided. The source also confirmed the speculations about Ranbir Kapoor's casting. Amid all the buzz, a latest report suggests that not Alia Bhatt, but South actress Sai Pallavi is likely to play the female lead.

Sai Pallavi to likely play female lead in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Report

As per a report by IndiaToday, since Alia Bhatt’s dates were not available, the Bollywood actress walked out of the project. The report has also speculated that Sai Pallavi is expected to replace the Highway actress.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that in our previous report, we had informed that a source close to the project confirmed that Alia Bhatt was not approached for the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari directorial. “In fact, the film has not yet reached the stage where they offer Sita’s role to anyone; nobody has been approached yet,” told the source to Bollywood Hungama.

The source had also added that Tiwari has always given a lot of time to his projects to complete, in order to achieve quality. “Nitesh Tiwari took two years for Dangal as well. He is a dedicated director and takes his own time to finish the good product. Dangal was announced in January 2014 and released in December 2016,” said the source.

