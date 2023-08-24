Colors’ ongoing show Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta have managed to pave its way into the hearts of audiences as Aashay Mishra and Shivika Pathak have won them over with their portrayal of Satvik Bhosle and Jeevika Rane in the show. Recently, we saw that how the couple which got divorced each other on the day of their marriage, are now in love and got married again. This popular love story is all set to introduce a big twist with the entry of actor Shresth Kumar as Utkarsh, the eldest son in the Bhosle family and Rajnandini’s husband.

Shresth Kumar joins the cast of Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta; to play the role of Bhosle’s long-lost son Utkarsh

After being missing for the past seven years, he emerges from oblivion to everyone’s surprise. In the upcoming track, Jeevika discovers an unidentified man in a shattered state at the Bhosle farmhouse. The said man meets with an accident caused by Jeevika’s car and she takes him to the hospital, not knowing that he is Utkarsh. Will the Bhosle family recognize and accept him after all the years he’s been away?

Talking about his entry in the show, Shresth Kumar said, “I've had the privilege of working with COLORS on a few popular shows and so I'm excited to be collaborating with the channel yet again. In Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta viewers will see me in a positive role as the eldest son in the Bhosle family, who was loved and respected by all. Playing the role of a person who has been held captive for many years and lost his memory has its challenges. That’s what makes this role interesting for me and I hope to be embraced by the viewers who have loved the show. I look forward to working with its talented and seasoned actors.”

Audiences are now keen to see how the entry of Utkarsh would change the life of Jeevika and Satvik. The show Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta airs at 9:30 pm every Monday to Friday only on COLORS.

