comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.08.2023 | 12:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti’s Superman of Malegaon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti’s Superman of Malegaon

en Bollywood News Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti’s Superman of Malegaon
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Adarsh Gourav will be joining Reema Kagti’s next movie, Superman of Malegaon, which is based on the Malegaon film industry and, needless to say, the actor is really excited to be part of a movie on such an interesting subject. Malegaon Film Industry, aka Malliwood, might not be as big as Bollywood but their movies are made with so much passion. They are known to make low-budgeted spoof movies.

Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti's Superman of Malegaon

Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti’s Superman of Malegaon

Adarsh says, “When Reema told me about Malegaon, I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon Film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie or even finance it. They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100% business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves.”

On the other work front, Adarsh Gourav dons a very 80s look for Guns & Gulaabs, which is a comedy crime thriller which is created and directed by Raj and DK. It is based in the 90s world of crime and violence. Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, and TJ Bhanu will also be playing important roles in the movie. Adarsh will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

ALSO READ: Adarsh Gourav returns to studio after 4 years to record new music; says, “It’s going to be soulful, vocal-driven pieces”

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Late art director Nitin Desai defaulted on…

Nitin Desai death: Hansal Mehta recalls…

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch…

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer trailer to…

Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam reconcile after…

Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification