The initial postmortem report of the acclaimed art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who tragically died by suicide on August 2, has been released by the Raigad Police. According to a report by ANI, the cause of death has been determined as hanging, as per preliminary findings from the examination conducted by a team of four doctors on the same day as his demise.

Nitin Desai death: Initial postmortem report out; police confirm the cause of death

For the unversed, the 58-year-old artist was found deceased at his ND Studio in Karjat, near Mumbai, which is located approximately 80 km outside the city. Upon the discovery of his body, authorities promptly conducted a postmortem examination at JJ Hospital, Mumbai, to ascertain the cause of his untimely demise.

Nitin Desai, a celebrated figure in the film industry, was renowned for his artistic contributions to several beloved projects, including iconic films such as Devdas and Lagaan. His impeccable art direction in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Jodha Akbar earned him numerous accolades, including four National Awards.

While the film fraternity and fans are still grappling with the shock of losing such a talented individual, statements made by Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi have shed some light on a possible underlying reason behind the tragic event. It was revealed that Nitin Desai was facing financial strain, which might have contributed to his emotional distress.

In light of this revelation, the police are delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding the art director's death. Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge informed the media that investigations are ongoing. As part of the process, authorities have seized various devices, including mobile phones and electronic gadgets, found at the location, and are examining them to gain further insights into the situation.

