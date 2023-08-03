comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.08.2023 | 1:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Nitin Desai death: Initial postmortem report out; police confirm the cause of death

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nitin Desai death: Initial postmortem report out; police confirm the cause of death

en Bollywood News Nitin Desai death: Initial postmortem report out; police confirm the cause of death

Nitin Desai, 58, was found dead at his studio in Karjat. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The initial postmortem report of the acclaimed art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, who tragically died by suicide on August 2, has been released by the Raigad Police. According to a report by ANI, the cause of death has been determined as hanging, as per preliminary findings from the examination conducted by a team of four doctors on the same day as his demise.

Nitin Desai death: Initial postmortem report out; police confirm the cause of death

Nitin Desai death: Initial postmortem report out; police confirm the cause of death

For the unversed, the 58-year-old artist was found deceased at his ND Studio in Karjat, near Mumbai, which is located approximately 80 km outside the city. Upon the discovery of his body, authorities promptly conducted a postmortem examination at JJ Hospital, Mumbai, to ascertain the cause of his untimely demise.

Nitin Desai, a celebrated figure in the film industry, was renowned for his artistic contributions to several beloved projects, including iconic films such as Devdas and Lagaan. His impeccable art direction in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Jodha Akbar earned him numerous accolades, including four National Awards.

While the film fraternity and fans are still grappling with the shock of losing such a talented individual, statements made by Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi have shed some light on a possible underlying reason behind the tragic event. It was revealed that Nitin Desai was facing financial strain, which might have contributed to his emotional distress.

In light of this revelation, the police are delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding the art director's death. Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge informed the media that investigations are ongoing. As part of the process, authorities have seized various devices, including mobile phones and electronic gadgets, found at the location, and are examining them to gain further insights into the situation.

Also Read: Nitin Desai’s last rites to be held at ND Studios after his family arrives from the US

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Late art director Nitin Desai defaulted on…

Nitin Desai death: Hansal Mehta recalls…

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch…

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer trailer to…

Bhushan Kumar and Sonu Nigam reconcile after…

Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification