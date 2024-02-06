After months of speculation and industry buzz, the Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story finally has a confirmed OTT release date. The film, which enjoyed box office success, will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting February 16, 2024. This news comes as a relief to fans who were eagerly awaiting the film's digital release. Earlier reports, first revealed by Bollywood Hungama, indicated that The Kerala Story faced challenges securing an OTT platform due to its sensitive subject matter.

Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story finally lands OTT release on ZEE5!

Despite the challenges, The Kerala Story secured its OTT release, offering viewers a chance to experience the film at home. Adah Sharma herself shared the news on Instagram, shortly after unveiling the teaser for her upcoming project, Bastar - The Naxal Story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, explores a controversial theme, leading to concerns about potential audience reactions. An industry source, speaking to Bollywood Hungama earlier, highlighted this as a possible reason for the initial delay in finding an OTT partner. The source stated, "The Kerala Story, while performing well at the box office, touches upon a topic that could spark controversy. This might have made major OTT platforms hesitant."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 said, “ZEE5, as a platform, is dedicated to delivering content that resonates with audiences globally. Both The Kerala Story’s plot and Adah Sharma's character have not only earned accolades from fans and critics but have left an indelible mark with their powerful narrative and emotionally stirring performances during the film’s theatrical release. We are glad to bring a film that is based on true events and addresses a sensitive yet important subject. We strongly believe that the film will compel the audience to confront the stark realities, making it a must-watch”.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Producer of The Kerala Story said, “After the tremendous success at the box office, we have been receiving thousands of mails asking when will The Kerala Story come on OTT. So, the wait is finally over and here it is. The Kerela Story is going to premiere on ZEE5 and it’s going to be an amazing experience to sit in your house, watch the film and there are so many moments where you want to rewind and rewatch or watch the film again and again. And now you have got all the options to enjoy this film as many times as you want with your entire family. This is a very important film for the entire family to see together. So I hope that every family watches it together and learns from what we are trying to show in the film”.

Sudipto Sen, Director of The Kerala Story said, “Tackling such a sensitive topic and translating it into a film is no small feat; it's a challenge we willingly embraced. However, every filmmaker wants an assurance about his work and The Kerala Story’s box office performance was my assurance and gratification to continue to have faith in myself. But for those who haven’t watched the film yet, I urge them to watch The Kerala Story on ZEE5 for a transformational experience. Many are living in the dark about the reality of the situation and for those, this film will lift that darkness and show them the naked truth as the stories in the film are real. The faces in the film are real. The fates and consequences of the characters in the film are real. The Kerela Story is a unique cinematic experience for the viewers of the film. And that is what made this film an 'unprecedented blockbuster' as per BO Pandits”.

Lead Actor, Adah Sharma said, “The courageous makers of The Kerala Story, Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen deserve to be applauded for having put in immense hard work to bring this film to life. After the stupendous success at the box office, creating history worldwide making it the highest grossing female lead film of all time, we are now looking forward to the film’s release on ZEE5. The film’s collaboration with this global platform will allow us to extend the reach of the film to a much wider audience. The audience who didn't get a chance to watch the film in the theatre and many who watched it and want to re watch it are waiting with bated breath. I'm thrilled I have an answer to all those who have been asking ‘Kerala story OTT pe kab aaegi?’.”

While The Kerala Story navigated its path to OTT, Adah Sharma is gearing up for another impactful role in Bastar - The Naxal Story. The recently released teaser showcases a powerful monologue by her character, IPS Neerja Madhvan, promising a thought-provoking cinematic experience. The film, directed by Sudipto Sen and will be released on March 15, 2024, tackles a complex social issue.

Also Read: 2023 Recap: According to Aamir Khan’s formula, 12th Fail, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar 2, and Sam Bahadur are the most successful movies of 2023

More Pages: The Kerala Story Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.