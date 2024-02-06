Jio Studios and Aamir Khan’s Productions Laapataa Ladies is gaining momentum as the film is nearing its release. While the trailer has introduced the humoristic world created by director Kiran Rao, it has piqued the excitement to witness this comedy-drama starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel. As the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience drenched in the fervour of the film, they will be going to Bhopal for the special premiere of the film, and interestingly, the producer of the film Aamir Khan even after his busy shooting schedule will be attending the premiere.

The special premiere of Laapataa Ladies will be held in Bhopal and will also see the presence of Aamir Khan. As the superstar is fully packed with the shoot of his other films, he will be especially taking the time to attend the premiere in Bhopal. Interestingly, The film was extensively shot in the Sehore village. The director Kiran Rao will be inviting the entire Sehore village people to the premiere.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

