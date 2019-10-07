Actor Mithun Chakraborty has not been seen in public of recent amid rumours related to his health. However, recently the actor was spotted at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. According to reports, the actor was unable to meet the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat but has reportedly expressed his willingness to work for “nation-building and the RSS”.

The timing of his visit raised eyebrows as several leaders in West Bengal are currently facing the heat for their alleged involvement in a multi-crore fraud. Mithun Chakraborty was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member in 2014. However, he resigned in two years. This move came in after he received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam in 2015.

Mithun Chakraborty has worked in nearly 350 films in several Indian languages. He won the National Film Award for the best actor twice — in 1976 for Mrigayaa and in 1996 for Tahader Katha. He won the national award for the third time as the best supporting actor in 1998 for his role in the movie Swami Vivekananda.