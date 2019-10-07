Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.10.2019 | 5:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Salman Khan to play a cop in both Dabangg 3 and Radhe

BySubhash K. Jha

Looks like the colour khaki is stuck to the superstar for better or for worse. After playing the cop innumerable times Salman Khan is back at it, this time in a double bill. Salman Khan is caught in a dilemma of duplicity. We all know he plays a cop in Dabangg 3 which opens in December. Now one hears that he’s also cast as a cop in his next release (said to be titled Radhe but now altered as the original title doesn’t have too much of an Eid-like ring to it) for Eid 2020.

Salman Khan to play a cop in both Dabangg 3 and Radhe

And both the films are directed by Prabhu Dheva!

Frantic efforts are on to bring a reasonable if not a radical level of dissimilarity between Salman’s two back-to-back cop acts. Says a source close to the development, “It’s an unforeseen dilemma; one that could have been avoided if Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had not parted ways over Inshallah their Eid release. Now there is no choice but to go ahead with another cop film right after Dabangg 3 as Salman loved the story that was suggested to him by Prabhu Dheva as a replacement for Inshallah.”

And as Salmaniacs would agree, what difference does it make whether Salman plays a cop or a killer. Salman is Salman.

Also Read: Salman Khan wraps up Dabangg 3 with a heartfelt tribute for late Vinod Khanna on his birth anniversary

More Pages: Radhe Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

War Box Office Collections: The Hrithik…

War Box Office: The Hrithik Roshan – Tiger…

Priyanka Chopra says all is well with Salman…

Men who were threatening Salman Khan on…

Sonakshi Sinha would like to have a spin-off…

Box Office: 12 movies have entered the 100…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification