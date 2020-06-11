Jagesh Mukati has been entertaining us for the past couple of decades with his impeccable acting skills and his on-point comic timing. From acting in movies to playing roles in television soaps, Jagesh Mukati had impressed us all with his acting and performances. It was recently revealed that the actor passed away after developing breathing issues.

According to a leading daily, Jagesh Mukati was admitted to the hospital after he had trouble breathing properly and breathed his last on June 10. He is known for his work in Aamir Khan starrer PK and Mann, he also played a prominent role in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee. Even though his major work is in Gujarati, he had impressed us in shows like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh.

May his soul rest in peace.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.