Actor Vicky Kaushal's building in Mumbai was recently sealed over a resident being diagnosed with Covid-19. As per reports, the same has now happened to Malaika Arora's building as well. Malaika's building reportedly got sealed on June 8th, and was marked as a containment zone after one of the residents tested positive.

Malaika's social media updates are proof that she is trying to sail through the lockdown with utmost positivity and good spirit. She never misses her daily work out, has made it a habit to spend some time under the sun, and spends a lot of quality time with son Arhaan Khan and pet dog Casper. We hope she is able to step out soon!

Some days ago, two house staff working at Boney Kapoor's house had also tested positive, and the family was put under quarantine. Staff members at Karan Johar's residence also tested positive, although Karan, his mother Hiroo Johar and the children are all safe and were under a 14-day quaratine following the rules.

