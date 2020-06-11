Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.06.2020 | 11:21 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ariana Grande spends $13.7 million on her new Los Angeles mansion

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor turned popstar Ariana Grande is making power moves. The 'Thank U, Next' singer recently purchased a plush mansion in Hollywood Hills' Birds Street area in Los Angeles for a whopping $13.7 million.

Ariana Grande spends $13.7 million on her new Los Angeles mansion

The Los Angeles Times reported that the three-story mansion has, "16-foot-high ceilings and hardwood floors, pocketing walls open directly to an infinity-edge swimming pool. More than 10,000 square feet of living space also holds a minimalist-vibe kitchen, an office, four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. A fitness studio, a cedar-lined wellness center, a lavish bar and a 300-bottle wine cellar on the lower floor. Decking and balconies on three levels extend the living space outdoors."

Ariana Grande reportedly got a great deal on the plush mansion which went on sale two years ago for $25.5 million and came down to $17.495 million.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga gets emotional as she releases ‘Rain On Me’ with Ariana Grande, says she loves her for her strength and friendship

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Richard Dawkins confirms Javed Akhtar's win,…

Zareen Khan to play a lesbian in Hum Bhi…

Salman Khan to film song with Disha Patani…

Celebrity manager Disha Salian who worked…

Pulkit Samrat signs two movie deal with a…

Shoojit Sircar reveals Sardar Udham Singh is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification