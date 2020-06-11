Actor turned popstar Ariana Grande is making power moves. The 'Thank U, Next' singer recently purchased a plush mansion in Hollywood Hills' Birds Street area in Los Angeles for a whopping $13.7 million.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the three-story mansion has, "16-foot-high ceilings and hardwood floors, pocketing walls open directly to an infinity-edge swimming pool. More than 10,000 square feet of living space also holds a minimalist-vibe kitchen, an office, four bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. A fitness studio, a cedar-lined wellness center, a lavish bar and a 300-bottle wine cellar on the lower floor. Decking and balconies on three levels extend the living space outdoors."
Ariana Grande reportedly got a great deal on the plush mansion which went on sale two years ago for $25.5 million and came down to $17.495 million.
