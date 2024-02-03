The video comes a day after a statement claiming her passing from cervical cancer sparked shock and condolences online.

Poonam Pandey took to social media on Saturday to clarify her health status, stating she is alive and battling misinformation surrounding cervical cancer. This comes a day after a statement on her official Instagram handle announced her passing due to the disease.

BREAKING! Poonam Pandey is ALIVE: Actress clarifies after death announcement, raises cervical cancer awareness

In a video shared on Instagram, Pandey stated, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease."

The caption further read, "Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. "

In the video, Pandey emphasized the importance of awareness and early detection, highlighting the preventable nature of cervical cancer through the HPV vaccine and regular checkups. She urged her followers to visit the link in her bio for further information and encouraged collective action to combat the disease.

The announcement of Pandey's death sparked confusion after coinciding with Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech, which addressed cervical cancer screening initiatives.

