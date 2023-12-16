Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam’s performance at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day event has become the talk of the town. For the unversed, during his skit, AbRam struck Shah Rukh's signature open-arms pose. The event was held on Friday in Mumbai.

The video of the same has gone viral on the internet. AbRam Khan is seen in a Medieval-inspired outfit. When he told his fellow performers, “Give me a hug, I love hugs,” and struck the iconic Shah Rukh pose, the tune of 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge' played in the background. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Shah Rukh along with Gauri and daughter Suhana attended the event,

An Instagram user called him “Next Baadshah” while another commented, “AbRam looks exactly like SRK.”

Coming to the professional front, the 57-year-old actor is currently awaiting the release of Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, it is slated to release on December 21. Along with Khan, the forthcoming flick also stars Taapsee Pannu. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing an important role in the film. Notably, it will be clashing with Prabhas’ Salaar, which is scheduled to release on December 22. Shah Rukh and Prabhas will be clashing for the second time.

