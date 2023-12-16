comscore
Rhea Chakraborty granted temporary permission to travel to Dubai: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rhea Chakraborty granted temporary permission to travel to Dubai: Report

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai has granted actress Rhea Chakraborty permission to travel to Dubai

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a recent development, actress Rhea Chakraborty, one of the individuals accused in the drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been granted permission to travel to Dubai for six days. Following a plea submitted by her lawyer, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on December 13 directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return her passport, facilitating her travel plans, according to a report by Times Of India.

Chakraborty's approved travel dates span from December 27th, 2023, to January 2nd, 2024. As stipulated by the court order, she must surrender her passport back to the NCB on or before January 4, 2024.

This temporary authorization marks the first instance of Chakraborty being permitted to travel abroad since the investigation into the high-profile case commenced. It's crucial to note that Chakraborty's legal proceedings in the Sushant Singh Rajput case are ongoing. Chakraborty's case has received extensive media coverage and public scrutiny since its inception in 2020.

Speaking of the professional front, the 31-year-old actress’ last big screen project was a Telugu-language film, Super Machi. Besides that, she is lately making headlines for being one of the leaders at the popular MTV show, Roadies.

Also Read: Here is the winter wardrobe inspiration from Rhea Chakraborty!

