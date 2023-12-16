Anup Ghoshal is best known for Masoom’s popular track ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi.’

Renowned Bengali singer Anup Ghosal, who is widely known for the ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi’ track from Masoom, died on Friday. Ghoshal was 77. He is survived by two daughters.

Bengali singer Anup Ghoshal passed away at 77 in south Kolkata

As per a report by PTI, he had been hospitalised for the past several days at a private hospital in south Kolkata for old age ailments. He passed away due to multi-organ failure at 1.40 pm.

Reacting to the news, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “I express my deep grief and condolence over the death of Anup Ghosal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi and other languages.”

Speaking of his career, Ghoshal lent his voice to several Satyajit Ray’s musical films. In fact, he won the 1981 National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the Bengali film Hirak Rajar Deshe. In addition, the playback singer had sung Kaji Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore and modern Bengali songs.

Besides a prolific music career, he had successfully contested the 2011 assembly polls from Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.