Producer Sajid Nadiadwala in the past announced his plans to make the biggest Housefull film till date by bringing in an entire universe of actors on board Housefull 5. Over the last few months, Sajid has been trying to get a massive cast on board Housefull 5 and make it one the biggest films of all time.

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham approached for Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5

"Sajid Nadiadwala was planning to take Housefull 5 on floors by December 2023, however, the plans were pushed to 2024 when the casting was taking longer than expected. Just last week, Sajid and Akshay approached Abhishek and John to sign them for the film," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

Both Abhishek and John had to say no based-on date issues. "While they were more than willing to come on board for Housefull 5, they were not able to allot bulk dates for Housefull 5," the source added.

The hopes are not all lost yet as both Sajid and Akshay are trying to convince and get the actors of Housefull 2 and Housefull 3 on board the film. At this point in time, Housefull 5 is set to go on floors in the first quarter of 2024 and the casting is underway. There is a possibility of a completely new cast (barring Akshay and Ritesh) coming on board this comic franchise directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

