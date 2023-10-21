Dunki, which has been shot across multiple locations like Budapest, UAE, and Kashmir, is slated for release on December 21, 2023.

Following two Rs. 1000 crore blockbuster mania with Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is ready for his third release of the year. The superstar is set to close 2023 with a bang starring in Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. While fans are eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of the movie, the international distributors of the film have unveiled the first-look poster of SRK. While the film will be released internationally on December 21, it seems like it will be released on the same day in India instead of December 22.

The poster does not show Shah Rukh Khan's face but he is carrying a backpack and luggage with names of several European, Asian and Middle East countries featured on it. The tagline on the first look poster reads, "A soldier's journey to keep a promise." SRK and Red Chillies Entertainment are yet to share this poster on their social media platforms.

Bollywood Hungama exclusively informed recently that Pen Marudhar is on board as the distributor of Dunki. "Pen will be releasing Dunki in most of the territories in India. After the historic success of Jawan, Pen will be looking to give Dunki a wide release across the country. Rajkumar Hirani and Jio have also shown complete faith in the model of SRK and team," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Pen Marudhar has promised to give Dunki a bigger release than Prabhas starer Salaar which is releasing on the same day. "It's SRK at his peak and no one can get it easy in a clash with him. The distributors and exhibitors are excited to screen the combo of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. While the Salaar team might opt for various models to secure screens, just the combo of SRK x Hirani is enough to excite the audience," the source told us further, adding that Pen has started initiating conversations with the exhibitors to get showcasing in place for Dunki.

Dunki, which has been shot across multiple locations like Budapest, UAE, and Kashmir, is slated for release on December 21, 2023. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Satish Shah in pivotal roles. Dunki is backed by Red Chilies Entertainment.

