Yesterday, Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus, and soon after the reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan testing positive followed. Along with them, Amitabh Bachchan has also tested positive and the four were admitted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. All of them are said to be mildly symptomatic and no further reports surfaced after the news broke out.

All four of their bungalows have been declared as containment zone by the BMC. However, if the reports are to be believed, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya have returned home only to be quarantined in the house. There are no further reports about their condition but the treatment will continue from home for them. Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media account to inform others of the situation. Take a look at his tweets.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers ???????? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

