Last Updated 12.07.2020 | 6:47 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan informs that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya will quarantine from home

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yesterday, Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus, and soon after the reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan testing positive followed. Along with them, Amitabh Bachchan has also tested positive and the four were admitted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. All of them are said to be mildly symptomatic and no further reports surfaced after the news broke out.

Abhishek Bachchan informs that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya will quarantine from home

All four of their bungalows have been declared as containment zone by the BMC. However, if the reports are to be believed, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya have returned home only to be quarantined in the house. There are no further reports about their condition but the treatment will continue from home for them. Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media account to inform others of the situation. Take a look at his tweets.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested POSITIVE for Coronavirus

