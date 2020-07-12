The shoot for shows has recently begun after three long months. Kasautii Zindagii Kay being one of the most awaited shows has been in the news for multiple reasons including Karan Patel being the new Mr. Bajaj. From replacements to an actor quitting the show, the fans have been patient enough and the new episodes are set to air from July 13. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Parth Samthaan, the male protagonist from the show has been tested positive for COVID-19.

"We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets," Balaji Telefilms spokesperson said in a statement.

Ekta Kapoor has also taken to her Twitter to assure that the necessary steps are being taken in terms of precautions. Take a look at her tweet.

All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji.

Take care.

Jai Mata Di ???????? https://t.co/9aSYXtKCY0 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 12, 2020

Wishing Parth Samthaan a speedy recovery!

