Amit Sadh to get tested for Coronavirus as he dubbed in the same studio as Abhishek Bachchan for Breathe: Into The Shadows

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Abhishek Bachchan was recently tested Coronavirus positive and has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with his father, Amitabh Bachchan. The actor also informed that his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya have been advised to quarantine from home after testing positive. He recently featured in Breathe: Into The Shadows with Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh.

Amit Sadh to get tested for Coronavirus after he dubbed in the same studio as Abhishek Bachchan for Breathe Into The Shadows

While the season was shot before the lockdown, Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh had to share a studio to dub for a few scenes here and there. After the news of Abhishek being tested positive broke out, Amit Sadh will undergo a test for Coronavirus. It is advisable by health experts for people in close proximity of a recently diagnosed patient to get tested as soon as possible. Since the two shared the same dubbing studio, Amit will undergo the tests soon.

Abhishek recently tweeted that he will stay back in the hospital with Amitabh Bachchan as they are mildly symptomatic.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan informs that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya will quarantine from home

