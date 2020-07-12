Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 12.07.2020 | 3:10 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested POSITIVE for Coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus and have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Both the actors have requested the people in their close proximity for the last 10 days to get themselves tested as well. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been mildly symptomatic and are giving constant updates regarding their health on social media. Abhishek Bachchan even thanked the BMC for their cooperation.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested POSITIVE for Coronavirus

While yesterday, it was reported that Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for Coronavirus, the new reports suggest otherwise. Only recently, the news of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan testing positive for Coronavirus broke out. More details regarding their health are awaited and we’re still not aware of their health condition so far.

We can only hope and pray that the Bachchans recover soon.

Also Read: After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

