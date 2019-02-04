Bollywood Hungama
Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Gulab Jamun SHELVED?

BySubhash K. Jha

Gulab Jamun, the next project that real-life husband and wife Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were to do together, is “on the back-burner for now.” The question is, what will the real-life couple work in next? A hunt is on for a suitable project.

Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Gulab Jamun SHELVED

Says a source close to the couple, “Aishwarya and Abhishek have decided to not do a film together where they play lovers. Abhishek romancing Aishwarya would just not work with audience. It has to be a story of a relationship that goes beyond courtship.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya are not the only real-life couple facing a crisis of on-screen compatibility. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are also saddled with the responsibility of taking their togetherness on screen beyond public perception.

Also Read: SCOOP: Ronnie Screwvala takes over Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Gulab Jamun?

