Trigger Happy Studios unveiled a vision with the support of Hakuhodo, solidifying its position in India's entertainment landscape. Now, in a monumental collaboration with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, they are reshaping Indian storytelling with innovation and global influence. Spearheaded by filmmaker-producer Shashank Khaitan, this partnership promises to elevate modern Indian cinema to new heights, setting a precedent for large-scale multi-content deals across various mediums led by accomplished directors.

Khaitan, apart from being a successful director of films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak, has also proven to be a prolific producer. As a producer, he has to his credit, productions such as Good Newwz, Govinda Naam Mera, and his upcoming much-anticipated release Yoddha produced in collaboration with Dharma Productions. Over the years, he has crafted beloved characters and spawned successful franchises. With Mentor Disciple Entertainment, he is only solidifying his commitment to the industry.

Khaitan remarks, "Mentor Disciple Entertainment was born out of a passion for storytelling and a dedication to nurturing talent across all facets of filmmaking. This partnership with Trigger Happy Studios marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we combine our creative vision with their global expertise to redefine Indian cinema."

Shashank is not only directing films but also introducing new talent to the industry, while actively nurturing and grooming technicians and artists from diverse backgrounds. Following his upcoming release with Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, Shashank Khaitan and Mentor Disciple Entertainment embarked on an exclusive multi-film agreement with Trigger Happy Studios. Shashank, will not only introduce new talent but also produce a plethora of content alongside other creatives under this collaboration between Trigger Happy Studios and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

A long-term partnership and investment with Mentor Disciple Entertainment reflects Trigger Happy Studios' commitment to furthering fresh vision and supporting emerging talent. Amit Chandrra, CEO of Trigger Happy Studios, tells us, "Our partnership and investment shows our unwavering dedication to fostering creativity and empowering emerging talents. It's about cultivating a vibrant ecosystem of diverse talents nationwide. Together, our aim is to revolutionize the storytelling panorama in India."

Jigyasa Sharma, Studio Head of Trigger Happy Studios adds, “Some partnerships are beyond just collaboration; it embodies collective vision and this is one of those. We aim to bring in newer storytelling norms in India. This signifies our joint dedication to pushing creative boundaries and paving the way for fresh stories that reflect the warp and weave of the country.”

Trigger Happy Studios and Mentor Disciple Entertainment remain steadfast in their mission to create value and forge lasting connections with audiences worldwide. Together, they hope to shape the future of Indian cinema and back stories that leave an indelible mark on the global stage.

