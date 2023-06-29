While the game and competition in the ongoing digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting intense, we hear that a new entry is all set to add some more twist. Former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik, who gained fame as a social media sensation, is all set to make an exciting entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, streaming only on JioCinema. The popular persona, who also featured in the television version of the reality show in 2022, expressed his excitement of returning to the digital show.

Abdu Rozik to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant; reality show star says he can’t wait to meet ‘Bhaijaan’

Known for his quirky personality and entertaining content, Abdu is all set to captivate the audience with his presence in the reality show and add a new flavor to the dynamics inside the house. Commenting on entering the house, Abdu said, "I'm really, really happy to be in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and entertain all the wonderful people out there once again. BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can't wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)



After recent eliminations, Bigg Boss OTT 2 currently features Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, among others. With Puneet Superstarr, Palak Purswani, and Aaliya Siddiqui being eliminated from the show already, audiences are getting ready to witness Abdu's journey in the show and the surprising moments he will bring to Bigg Boss OTT 2 like never before.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming exclusively on JioCinema. The show’s fans can now enjoy watching him round-the-clock on the live feed available on the platform. Tune in daily at 9 PM for exciting episodes along with the 24-hour live stream that is available for free!

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt nominates Aaliya Siddiqui; asks her to stop using the “victim card”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.