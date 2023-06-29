comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Chandramukhi 2 poster featuring Raghava Lawrence out; Kangana Ranaut starrer to release THIS Ganesh Chaturthi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Chandramukhi 2 poster featuring Raghava Lawrence out; Kangana Ranaut starrer to release THIS Ganesh Chaturthi

Kangana Ranaut to reprise the role of Chandramukhi in a sequel, releasing this Ganesh Chaturthi in 5 languages.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kangana Ranaut is surely on a roll professionally. While she is all geared up to deliver a stellar performance with Emergency, there is another big announcement from the actor, director, and producer.  Yes, with her latest post, Kangana has issued a statutory warning about Chandramukhi returning. 

Sharing the Chandramukhi 2 poster, Kangana confirmed that Chandramukhi is coming back this Ganesh Chaturthi. “This September she is coming back … Are you ready,” she wrote in the caption. 

While this scares many to their bits, fans are also very excited for this spooky horror to return. Chandramukhi 2 directed by P. Vasu stars Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, and others. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Speaking of the project, after wrapping-up the film, Ranaut had said, “As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn't have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before the shoot started I requested for one,” in a post. 

Besides Chandramukhi 2, as mentioned above, Ranaut also has Emergency in the pipeline, which is scheduled to release in November this year. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ram Charan and his wife Upasana confessing about taking their temple everywhere

