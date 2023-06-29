comscore
Last Updated 29.06.2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma opens up about rebooting the song, ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ in Gadar 2; says it is the first song which became a ‘folk song’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma opens up about rebooting the song, ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ in Gadar 2; says it is the first song which became a ‘folk song’

‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ was picturized on Sunny Deol and it was sung by Udit Narayan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Taking the famous Indo-Pakistan love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena, Gadar 2 is all set to release in the next two months. While the makers decided to unveil a teaser on the 22nd anniversary of the film earlier this month, they have also decided to give glimpses of the popular songs from the film, that are recreated. After unveiling the song ‘Udja Kaale Kaawa’ picturized on Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the next song that will be launched is the popular folk number ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Anil Sharma confirmed about recreating the folk number.

Reacting to rumours about ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ being recreated for Gadar 2, Anil Sharma told Bollywood Hungama, “Aksar folk song liye jaate hain filmon mein, lekin yeh pehla gaana hai jispe folk song bane hain. Aaj sab jagah Rajasthan mein yeh gaana bajaya jaata hai. (Often we see how folk songs are recreated for films but in this case, a film song is being used as a folk song in many parts of the country. In Rajasthan, you can hear the song in every nook and corner). It’s a big achievement of Uttam Singh and Anand Bakshi.”

“In fact, Mithoon, who has recreated another version for the upcoming film, the sounds and music used in it is quite modern and young. Unke saath jab hum Tara, Sakeena, aur iss gaane ko dekhte hai toh aisa ek feel aata hai ki hum yaadon ki jhoole mein jhool rahe hai, anand hi hilorein le rahein hain. (When you will see the song along with the chemistry of Tara and Sakeena, you are sure to become nostalgic and walk down the memory lane),” added Sharma.

Furthermore, he concluded by expressing his gratitude towards the audiences for showering love on Gadar and the songs of the film. He asserted, “Yeh gaana mera nahi hai, yeh public ka gaana hai, aur public isse enjoy kar rahi hai (This is not my song. This is public’s song and they are only enjoying it).”

Gadar 2 will once again feature Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol along with Utkarsh Sharma (who also played their son two decades ago) as Jeete. The film is expected to be set in the 70s India, twenty years after Tara Singh and Sakeena reunited in the 2001 film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel aka Sakeena to appear in the next teaser and character poster of Gadar 2 soon

More Pages: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection , Gadar 2 Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

