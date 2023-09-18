comscore
Aankh Micholi starring Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal to release on October 27

The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Director of OMG and 102 Not Out Umesh Shukla's family entertainer, Aankh Micholi is all set to release on October 27, this year. Staged around an Indian wedding, the film showcases the madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans which will take you on a joyous journey of laughter, drama, and emotions. Today, the makers have announced a release date for the film.

Speaking about it, director Umesh Shukla said, “We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and the fact that we see it coming to theatres is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It’s a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling.”

 

The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz and the music of the film is composed by the extremely talented duo Sachin-Jigar.

Helmed by Umesh Shukla, written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh’s Merry Go Round Studios, Aankh Micholi is all set to release in theatres across India on October 27.

