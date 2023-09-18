Marketing strategist Varun Gupta, who has worked on over 100 film marketing campaigns in the last 10 years, announced his production house on 16 September 2023. Celebrities across languages like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Adivi Sesh, Amruta Khanvilkar and many more congratulated Varun on his new venture !!

Varun Gupta of Max Marketing announces production house Max Studios

Varun Gupta's Marketing company has been responsible for creating campaigns for films like Padman, Parmanu, Kabir Singh, Saaho, Section 375, Street Dancer, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiya2, Rocketry, Drishyam 2, Satyaprem ki Katha and Dream Girl 2.

With Varun enjoying strong goodwill and connections in the industry, it will be interesting to see what films take place under Max Studios. In a statement, he said, "Stories are what we all are made of. All the Memories , Incidents and how each living and non-living things made us feel is etched in our minds as a story. It's the STORY we want to put before anything else in the process of filmmaking. The aim is to create an eco-system where we can empower stories with the best (and MAX) possible resources, passion and position to present before the world. Through Max Studios we aim to contribute in our own way to the world of storytelling especially by voices and minds who are waiting to be explored and explode!! Any and everyone with an idea is welcome here. Hoping to have a good time entertaining and co-creating something that we all can be proud of."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.