Although Parineeti Chopra has maintained silence about her wedding and wedding date, for the past few weeks, several reports of her impending marriage with fiancé Raghav Chadha have been doing the rounds. After detailed reports of her wedding plans were unveiled, and later her wedding invite too found its way on social media, recent reports suggest that the festivities have already began in Delhi. To add to that, the couple were recently spotted in the Mumbai airport as they were taking off to the capital.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding festivities begin with ardaas, say reports

According to current reports, the wedding festivities have already begun with ‘ardaas’ and ‘shabad kirtan’, both of which hold extreme importance in Punjabi culture and traditions. Followed by this, we hear that the couple has planned a few intimate functions which will only be attended by family and close ones, before taking off to Rajasthan to kick start the major wedding functions, which may include Sangeet, Mehendi, Haldi, and the wedding, along with a reception gala in the evening for the guests.

For the unversed, the couple is expected to tie the knot in the picturesque The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In fact, we hear that the bookings for the hotels for the friends and family close to the couple have already been taken for. Going by the invites that went viral last week, we hear that the Baaraatis along with Raghav might be staying at Taj Palace and the Baarat is expected to proceed to The Leela Palace for the wedding ceremony. For the guestlist, reports have it that the couple’s wedding will be attended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with husband Nick Jonas along with a lot of prominent political personalities who are close to Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a beautiful ivory-themed roka ceremony in Delhi in May 2023 and are now expected to have a week-long celebration for their wedding.

