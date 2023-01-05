Fans of the actress cannot keep calm as Deepika Padukone grows a year older today. While wishes are pouring in from all quarters, from admirers to well-wishers to colleagues, the makers of the actress’ upcoming epic science fiction film, Project K decided to make it special by sharing a glimpse of her from the Nag Ashwin directorial. In the past, the producers, Vyjayanti Films did something similar for Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan on their birthdays too.

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Project K makers release the sci-fi silhouette of the actress on this special day

Makers of Project K took to Instagram to unveil the latest character poster of Deepika Padukone as a part of her birthday wishes. Readers may be aware that there have been many reports about Project K being a post –apocalyptic futuristic film with each of its posters giving out similar vibes. Keeping up with the same, the recent poster features Deepika’s avatar in a silhouette form. However, fans who came across the poster on social media, are comparing it with the 2021 American sci-fi drama Dune and one of them even went on to add that Deepika’s look is quite similar to Zendaya from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)



While many of them couldn’t stop sharing their excitement and expressed their birthday wishes for the actress on the platform, a few others couldn’t help but draw its comparison to Dune. “Idk why, but the poster’s giving me Dune vibes… but I’m sure it won’t be anything like that. Anyway, I’m eagerly waiting,” said one of the fans. Yet another one commented, “Fremen Chani from Dune says Hi”. For the unversed, Chani was the character essayed by Zendaya in Dune. “Am I the only one seeing Zendaya from Dune in this poster,” added one of them whereas, “Giving the "Dune" vibes already. But nice,” said another.

Talking about the film Project K, the Pan India project is expected to be heavily mounted on a large scale and Nag Ashwin has maintained that it is one of his most ambitious projects. While fans can’t wait to see the magic of the Piku co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, the actress will be paired alongside Prabhas for the first time.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new fierce poster of Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone on her birthday, says he is ‘always proud’ of her

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.