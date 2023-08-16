It seems that Aamir Khan is all set to produce a film starring his son, Junaid Khan, as per a report in Pinkvilla. Sources close to the project told the publication, “The Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan film is the remake of a Thai film called One Day. Aamir loved this 2016 Thai romance drama and acquired the official remake rights last year. Sunil Pandey, who has been associated with Aamir for many years and is also directing this film, has beautifully adapted the Thai film to the Indian context. Junaid will play the lead role, while they are yet to zero in on the female lead opposite him.”

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid to star in remake of Thai film One Day: Report

The adaptation of One Day for the Indian context has been entrusted to Sunil Pandey, a longtime collaborator of Aamir Khan. Pandey is not only directing the film but has also crafted the Thai storyline into a culturally relevant narrative. Junaid Khan, stepping into the lead role, will portray a reserved 30-year-old IT officer. The character, in love with a colleague, grapples with the challenge of expressing his emotions due to his inherent shyness.

Apart from this, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Interestingly, Aamir had revealed last year that Junaid was supposed to play the lead in Laal Singh Chaddha. However, later Aamir decided to do the film himself.

Aamir is now gearing up to work on the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones. However, this time he will not be in front of the camera but will take on the role of a producer for the movie. As per reports, the actor is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic.

Also Read: Aamir Khan joins PM Narendra Modi at inauguration of Bharat Mandapam, see video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.