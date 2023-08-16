comscore
Last Updated 16.08.2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Bollywood News
Govind Namdev BLASTS CBFC, "Jo dimaag CBFC ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film ko censor karne mein lagana chahiye tha woh OMG 2 jaisi thoughtful-progressive film ko kaatne-kootne mein kharch kar diya"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Govind Namdev BLASTS CBFC, "Jo dimaag CBFC ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film ko censor karne mein lagana chahiye tha woh OMG 2 jaisi thoughtful-progressive film ko kaatne-kootne mein kharch kar diya"

Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 has received an Adults certificate from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has been receiving flak from the crew of the recently released OMG 2 and the audience for giving an Adult certificate to the film along with a long list of cuts because of its theme on sex education. Now, Govind Namdev, who plays a priest in the film, has slammed the CBFC for its decision.

Taking onto Facebook, the veteran actor wrote a few days back, “OMG, O MY GOD (OMG 2)s is released finally with 24 Censor cuts n senseless A  certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made And Censor has passed it !”

The post continued in Hindi, “Jo dimaag Censor Board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film ko censor karne mein lagana chahiye tha who unhone OMG 2 jaisi thoughtful-progressive film ko kaatne-kootne mein kharch kar diya (The kind of mind the Censor Board should have applied to censor a ‘disgusting’ film like Adipurush, they applied it to cut and scrap a thoughtful and progressive film like OMG 2).

He added, “It will be a wise step if Censor rectify its mistake n give at least UA certificate to let a positive revolution set in for the betterment of our society’s teenagers upbringing. Thunderous applause by the audiences in theatres today speaks volumes about the film.”

Written and directed by Amir Rai, OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. The film gives a message on the importance of providing sex education to children in schools.

