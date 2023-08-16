Ali Fazal's Off-Broadway debut will take place in a limited run of four weeks, showcasing his remarkable talent and versatility to theater enthusiasts in New York City.

Ali Fazal is set to create history by becoming the first Indian actor to grace the Off-Broadway stage in the world capital for Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, New York City. The actor will helm an experimental drama, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Ali Fazal's Off-Broadway debut will take place in a limited run of four weeks, showcasing his remarkable talent and versatility to theater enthusiasts in New York City. The highly-anticipated production is directed by Alexander Malichnikov and is scheduled to begin rehearsals in October, promising a compelling and captivating experience for theatergoers.

In the past year alone, Ali Fazal has captivated audiences worldwide with his roles alongside Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile and alongside Gerard Butler in Kandahar. Off-Broadway has always been an illustrious platform, graced by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and Ali's inclusion marks a milestone for diversity and representation in the world of theater.

Speaking about his upcoming Off-Broadway venture, Ali Fazal expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share his craft with the discerning theater audience in New York City. He stated, "It's a dream come true to be part of the Off-Broadway tradition, which has produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative productions in history. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring forth an experimental drama that I hope will resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds."

