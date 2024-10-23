comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aamir Khan and Suriya eye simultaneous shoot for Ghajini 2?: “Allu Aravind approached me with the idea for a sequel”

Aamir Khan and Suriya eye simultaneous shoot for Ghajini 2?: “Allu Aravind approached me with the idea for a sequel”

The producers have presented a concept to Aamir, who has requested a developed storyboard before moving forward.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aamir Khan and Suriya are both excited about the potential of Ghajini 2, though they prefer not to label it a remake. Reports suggest that Aamir has been in talks with producers Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena regarding a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster. The producers have presented a concept to Aamir, who has requested a developed storyboard before moving forward.

In an interesting twist, Allu Aravind plans to produce Ghajini 2 in Tamil, with Suriya set to take on the lead role. Suriya confirmed this development in a recent interview, expressing his enthusiasm for the project. He stated to Pinkvilla, “It’s surprising you asked about Ghajini 2 now. After a long time, Allu Aravind approached me with the idea for a sequel, and I was excited to discuss it. Yes, the talks have started, and things are in process. Ghajini 2 might just happen!”

A source told the publication, “With things going Pan India, remakes of cult films with popular stars are a thing of the past now. Both Suriya and Aamir Khan are excited by the idea of Ghajini 2, but don’t want the remake tag on their film. They are also concerned that the film arriving first will take away the novelty factor and conveyed their concerns to the producers. On hearing out both the actors, Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena came up with a solution of shooting for the two Ghajini films at the same time frame and bring them to the big screen on the same day.”

Earlier, it was reported by the publication that Aamir Khan is also contemplating a sequel to his blockbuster hit Ghajini. The original, which became India’s first film to cross the Rs. 100 crores mark at the box office, could potentially evolve into a franchise. "Aamir has been in discussions with producer Allu Aravind and the creative team, including Madhu Mantena, about the possibility of Ghajini 2. He believes the story has room to grow into a series, but he’s waiting on a strong script before moving forward," said the source.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan eyes superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Ghajini sequel also being thought of: Report

