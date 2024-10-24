Adnan Siddiqui, who is best known for his role in Sridevi starrer Mom, recently took to social media to slam the recreation of a Pakistani song ‘Akhiyaan De Khol’ which was remixed for the upcoming Netflix thriller Do Patti. The song features Kriti Sanon dancing in a sexy red bodycon jumpsuit which has not gone down well with the Pakistani actor. He has taken to the social media platform to share his displeasure over this kind of ‘obscenity’ and furthermore, he has also received immense support from the social media fam.

Adnan Siddiqui lashes out at Kriti Sanon and the Do Patti music team over the recreation of ‘Akhiyaan De Khol’

Taking to social media platform X, Adnan Siddiqui shared a photo of Kriti Sanon from the song ‘Akhiyaan De Khol’ and wrote, “Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff.” Many social media users too vouched for the same and called the song ‘disrespectful’ towards the original singers and musicians. “Thank you for saying this. What an obscene way to honour the legend that Reshma ji is. Just the audacity makes me puke. Thank you”, read one of the comments. “I agree with you. Reshma ji's song has been used for a cabaret which is highly offensive. Also a blatant disregard of folk music. Bollywood needs a wake-up call.”, said another fan. Meanwhile, many others also defended Kriti Sanon and the remake by sharing their disagreements over Siddiqui’s comments.

Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff. pic.twitter.com/aNBLHIjGvB — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 20, 2024



Speaking of the song in Do Patti, ‘Akhiyaan De Khol’ is composed by the famous Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for his contemporary remixes, along with Shilpa Rao singing it and Kausar Munir rewriting the lyrics. Coming to the film, it is a Netflix thriller featuring Kriti Sanon in a never-before-seen avatar of rival twins along with Kajol playing a cop and marking the film debut of renowned TV actor Shaheer Sheikh. Also marking Sanon’s debut production and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film will be releasing on October 25.

