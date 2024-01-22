comscore
Aamir Khan starrer Sitare Zameen Par goes on floors on February 2; Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol on February 14: Report

In February 2024, Aamir Khan is poised to juggle acting and production endeavours.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In February 2024, Aamir Khan is poised to juggle acting and production endeavours. The actor is slated to headline Sitare Zameen Par, the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones, directed by RS Prasanna. Simultaneously, Khan is steering the production of Lahore 1947, a historical venture featuring Sunny Deol and helmed by the esteemed Rajkumar Santoshi.

Sitare Zameen Par goes on floors on February 2. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Aamir has been in the prep mode for Sitaare Zameen Par over the last few months and is all set to take the film on floors from February 2. He has finally zeroed down on his look for the film and has done several reading sessions with the ensemble cast. It’s going to be a marathon schedule for Sitaare Zameen Par and the actor has allotted 70 to 80 working days on the film. With a lot of time invested in pre-production, this would be among the fastest films that Aamir would deliver to the audience.”

In the upcoming Hindi remake set in Punjab, Aamir Khan takes on the role of a headstrong minor league basketball coach sentenced to community service. Tasked with coaching a Special Olympics team comprising individuals with diverse learning disabilities, Khan's character undergoes a transformative journey. The adaptation, crafted by RS Prasanna, intricately weaves the essence of Indian sensibilities into the narrative, drawing inspiration from real stories of developmentally challenged players. An adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones, this sports comedy-drama promises a nuanced portrayal of compassion, growth, and the unifying power of sports in a diverse and heartwarming cultural context.

Aamir Khan is also producing Lahore 1947 produced under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. The film is being headlined by Sunny Deol, and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Santoshi and Sunny have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. It also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna. The report states that the film will go on floors on February 12, 2024.

A source told the portal, “Lahore: 1947 is a partition drama by Rajkumar Santoshi with Sunny Deol in the lead. The film goes on floors on February 12, 2024. The set work has already begun in Mumbai to recreate the era gone by. Multiple big sets to recreate India around the partition era are being put up.”

Rate this article
Make favorite

