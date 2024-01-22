Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta shine in their roles as the missing brides, complemented by the talent of Marathi film actress Chhaya Kadam and Sparsh Shrivastava.

The makers of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies are all set to treat the audience with the much-awaited trailer on 24th January 2024. While the teaser gave a glimpse of its laughter-packed world with an interesting story, the makers are now gearing up for its trailer. Kiran Rao's directorial also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

Trailer of Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan, to release on January 24

The teaser unveiled comedic chaos as two newlywed couples embark on a train journey between small towns. Amidst the celebration, both brides mysteriously vanish, prompting the bewildered grooms to seek help from the police. The attempt to file a missing persons report, featuring Ravi Kishan as the cop, unfolds into a series of uproarious situations. Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta shine in their roles as the missing brides, complemented by the talent of Marathi film actress Chhaya Kadam and Sparsh Shrivastava.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on 1st March 2024.

