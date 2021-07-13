Actor Aamir Khan is currently shooting in Ladakh for Laal Singh Chaddha. He is joined by Naga Chaitanya on the location. Recently, the team was criticized on Twitter by a user who said that the crew of the Bollywood superstar's next film Laal Singh Chaddha left rubbish behind after filming in Wakha village in Ladakh.

Along with a brief video showing used water bottles strewn across an area, the Twitter user added, “This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan’s upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, according to the Twitter user, was shot at the location. He also released a video of the film's crew filming a scene. According to the reports, Aamir Khan’s team said the first clip of the littering scattered across a region, however, was an old video.

Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya are currently filming in Ladakh for Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. It is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' hit film Forrest Gump.

