The multi starrer Bhuj is all set to finally hit screens this Independence Day week. Yes, the period drama that's based on a true story and features a huge ensemble of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar next month. Not many know that the team has carefully kept Nora's role under wraps. Albeit for a reason.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "While Sonakshi plays the main female lead, they needed another star to play the second lead. They had locked Parineeti Chopra but she opted out after she realised that her role was smaller compared to Sonakshi's and she didn't want to settle for less. That's also when the makers approached actresses like Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez; both didn't want to play second fiddle to Sonakshi. Then, they locked Nora."

But what is Nora's role in the film? "She plays a dancer - a nautch girl in Pakistan - who actually works as a spy for the Indian army. She is a RAW agent who works in the neighbouring country and helps India defend themselves. The role is extremely similar to what Alia played in Raazi. While Alia's role is based on a real incident, Nora's character is also non fictional but details of the actual person remains unknown. Given that there will be comparisons, is what kept the makers from not revealing much about Nora yet."

