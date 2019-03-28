Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.03.2019 | 4:24 PM IST

Aamir Khan reveals the hilarious reason why he refused to eat at Shah Rukh Khan’s party

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been friends for over three decades now. While they have seen ups and downs in their friendship, they have still maintained a strong bond. Every time, they hang out, it sends the fans into a frenzy.

Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have attended each other’s lavish parties. Recently, Aamir made a hilarious revelation that left everyone in splits. At a book launch event, he talked about a party at SRK’s residence where he refused to have food. “When Tim Cook visited his home, he invited all of us for dinner. He came there with some of his friends from America. Gauri (Khan) asked me to have dinner and I told her I will definitely eat and go. She then came again to say dinner is served, so I replied ‘I have got my own tiffin’”, revealed the actor. This left the audience in splits.

Interestingly, Gauri Khan coaxed him into eating food. But, he refused because he was on a diet for Dangal. But, when he opened his tiffin, the guests were shocked to see how much food the actor had to have during his diet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is currently prepping for Lal Singh Chaddha is which a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

 

