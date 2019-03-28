Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.03.2019 | 5:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Salman Khan REVEALS why he is yet to work with Deepika Padukone

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan has had a career spanning over three decades. In that time, the actor has starred with several actresses from Madhuri Dixit to Katrina Kaif to now Alia Bhatt. But, the actor still hasn’t worked with Deepika Padukone yet. The actress, who has been working in the industry for over 11 years now, is yet to star opposite the Dabangg actor. And Salman Khan has revealed why he is yet to work with him.

Salman Khan REVEALS why he is yet to work with Deepika Padukone

Salman Khan, who is promoting his production Notebook starring debutantes Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, recently revealed why he hasn’t had a chance to work with Deepika Padukone. He said that even he is also wondering when will he work with her. The actor revealed that he has never been offered any role to work alongside Deepika. He further said that Deepika, herself, is a huge star and will only say yes to a project if offered a meaty role in the film. The actor revealed that as of now, there isn’t anything project happening.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s production Notebook is released on March 29, 2019. Post that, the actor will kickstart shooting for Dabangg 3. His next release will on Eid with Bharat. Deepika Padukone has begun shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan launches Being Strong, a fitness equipment range to suit India’s fitness requirements!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt kick starts Rajamouli’s RRR with…

Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan…

Deepika Padukone edges out Taapsee Pannu to…

Ranbir Kapoor – Ajay Devgn’s ACTION THRILLER…

Salman Khan DEFENDS his stand of launching…

Varun Dhawan talks about getting Kiara…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification